Medical Moment: Sleep deprivation during COVID

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Getting a good night’s sleep is one of the best things we can do for our health, yet a new study shows fewer of us are getting it.

In today’s Medical Moment, the impact researchers say COVID might be having on our sleep, and what that could mean for our health down the road.

The National Sleep Foundation recommends adults get at least seven hours of sleep a night to stay healthy.

But researchers say more than one-third of American workers were not getting enough sleep in 2018, and now, during the pandemic, those numbers are projected to increase.

Martie Salt has more on who may be most at risk, and what they can do to protect their health.

Researchers say one other new finding involves women and sleep.

The percentage of women reporting too little sleep grew from 31 percent in 2010 to almost 36 percent in 2018.

Those numbers are also projected to grow this year due to greater socio-economic stress and work-life balance issues.

