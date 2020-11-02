Longtime South Bend community member celebrates 103rd birthday

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A drive-by parade in Mishawaka helped a long-time community member celebrate his 103rd birthday on Sunday.

Samuel “Bernie” Vagner was celebrated from a distance by dozens of cars honking their horns as a part of the parade organized by the Rotary Club of South Bend.

Vagner is the club’s longest-standing member of 53 years and 11 months, and he is also known as being one of the first practicing African-American doctors in South Bend.

“Well, I’m just lucky to be here and just lucky to have friends. That keeps you going," Vagner said.

“He has been a civil rights leader in our community. Just really advocating for people of all colors, but particularly for African Americans and just making a difference in helping them achieve their goals and set high goals for their lives," Rotary Club of South Bend member Dan Vukmirovich said.

Vagner’s exact birthday was October 28.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.