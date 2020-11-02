Advertisement

Longtime South Bend community member celebrates 103rd birthday

By Carly Miller
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 12:28 AM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A drive-by parade in Mishawaka helped a long-time community member celebrate his 103rd birthday on Sunday.

Samuel “Bernie” Vagner was celebrated from a distance by dozens of cars honking their horns as a part of the parade organized by the Rotary Club of South Bend.

Vagner is the club’s longest-standing member of 53 years and 11 months, and he is also known as being one of the first practicing African-American doctors in South Bend.

“Well, I’m just lucky to be here and just lucky to have friends. That keeps you going," Vagner said.

“He has been a civil rights leader in our community. Just really advocating for people of all colors, but particularly for African Americans and just making a difference in helping them achieve their goals and set high goals for their lives," Rotary Club of South Bend member Dan Vukmirovich said.

Vagner’s exact birthday was October 28.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Trump Train caravan drives from Elkhart to Goshen

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Hundreds of vehicles drove for at least 2.5 hours on Sunday around Elkhart County to show their support for President Trump ahead of Election Day.

News

Matt Engagement Announcement

Updated: 5 hours ago

News

3 killed in duplex fire in Benton Harbor

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
The three victims include a 30-year-old mother, a 15-year-old son, and a 12-year old daughter. The father is the sole survivor.

News

Local musicians make Halloween special this year

Updated: Oct. 31, 2020 at 11:15 PM EDT
|
By Monica Murphy
Local musicians make Halloween special this year

Latest News

News

Farmers harvest 600 acres of soybean crop to help out friend who passed away

Updated: Oct. 31, 2020 at 8:22 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
Farmers in Howe are showing each other what it means to be a good neighbor.

News

Round Barn Estate celebrates with annual “Hallowine” party

Updated: Oct. 31, 2020 at 7:52 PM EDT
|
By Carly Miller
Round Barn Estate in Baroda, Michigan celebrated today with its “Hallowine” party.

News

Early voting lines continue to be long Saturday

Updated: Oct. 31, 2020 at 7:49 PM EDT
|
By Carly Miller
The line at the St Joseph City-County Building was long once again Saturday for early voting.

News

Poll worker training continues in St. Joseph County

Updated: Oct. 31, 2020 at 7:47 PM EDT
|
By Carly Miller
The St. Joseph County Election board continued its training for this year’s poll workers Saturday.

News

Indiana reports 46 more coronavirus deaths, 3,505 new cases

Updated: Oct. 31, 2020 at 12:22 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
Indiana’s 7-day positivity rate is 7.9%.

News

2nd Chance: Lucy

Updated: Oct. 31, 2020 at 11:22 AM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
This week in our 2nd Chance segment, we’re highlighting a dog from Pet Refuge.