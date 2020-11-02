Local hospitals approach capacity as COVID-19 cases surge

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - “Every hospital in the community is feeling stretched and everyone is running above or at capacity,” said Dale Patterson, Vice President of Medical Affairs, Memorial Hospital.

Memorial Hospital joins Spectrum Health Lakeland, St. Joseph’s Health systems and Goshen Hospital in feeling strained due to the recent surge in COVID-19 cases.

“The number of cases and hospitalizations go up,” Patterson said. “It’s getting more and more difficult to take care of patients in the hospital.”

This weekend, Beacon Hospital was under “diversion” meaning they had ambulances go to other places because there weren’t enough available beds to treat patients.

“This is as bad as we’ve seen it,” said Dr. Dan Nafziger, Chief Medical Officer for Goshen Hospital. “We have been busy and it’s concerning to see the number continue to rise.”

Goshen Health is reporting the percent of people testing positive for COVID-19 is on the rise.

“At Lakeland, we’ve definitely seen an increase in the past couple of weeks,” said Kendall Troyer, Vice President, Spectrum Health Lakeland. “Our numbers are up compared to what we’ve seen in the summer.”

Despite an uptick in coronavirus cases, Spectrum Health Lakeland says they do have capacity to continue to treating patients but they need the community’s help in stopping the spread of the virus.

“We need our community to lean in,” Troyer said.

Saint Joseph Health System is also experiencing an upward of COVID hospitalizations.

CEO Chad Towner says in part, “We have implemented our surge plan and are making necessary adjustments to our bed capacity for separate COVID and non-COVID units. Beds and our specially trained staff are a limited resource, so we ask the community to do all they can to minimize the spread of this COVID pandemic.”

