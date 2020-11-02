Advertisement

Irish defense plays “for the brotherhood”

Notre Dame defense has been in top form for much of the year thanks to defensive coordinator Clark Lea and Saturday against Georgia Tech was no exception.
By Megan Smedley
Published: Nov. 1, 2020 at 9:40 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Opponents are currently scoring just 10.3 points per game against the Irish.

Head coach Brian Kelly says Notre Dame made some critical errors in the second half against Georgia Tech so there is room to grow.

“It’s a really good defense,” Kelly said. “There’s no doubt. I mean, that’s a good offense. They’ve got some skilled players, they’ve put up a lot of points this year against a number of different opponents. I think if you ask Clark (Lea) and I...how we played, there’s some things that we’ve got to clean up going into next week against a better opponent. And that’s how we feel about our defense.”

Defensive end Daelin Hayes seconds that saying the six points the defense gave up...are six too many.

“Because we can’t make any mistakes against Clemson next week,” Hayes said. “We want to be perfect. We want to be the best defense. We take it personally. We care about each other. We love each other. When you have that love and care factor man, the sky’s the limit for any group. We always say for the brotherhood. FTB.”

The Irish defense will need to be in top form as Clemson comes roaring to town this week.

