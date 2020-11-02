Indiana’s COVID-19 hospitalizations, deaths keep growing

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - State health officials say Indiana’s hospitals spent the weekend with more COVID-19 patients than all but a single day since the state started its public reports on those hospitalizations nearly eight months ago.

The 1,759 coronavirus hospitalizations as of Sunday trailed only one day in mid-April and marked an 80% jump for COVID-19 patients in the past month.

The agency also added 26 more coronavirus-related deaths to Indiana’s toll, raising it to 4,390, including confirmed and presumed coronavirus infections.

Indiana reached a seven-day rolling average of 28 daily deaths on Saturday, the highest level since May and nearly double from a month ago.

(WNDU) - Indiana health officials are reporting 3,080 more coronavirus cases and 26 more deaths on Monday.

Indiana’s 7-day positivity rate is 8.2%. (Positivity - All Tests: This method of calculating positivity rate is based on all positive test results and all tests processed.)

At least 4,150 Hoosiers have died from the coronavirus as of Monday, and there have been at least 185,185 positive cases throughout the state since the start of the pandemic.

Saturday: 46 more coronavirus deaths and 3,505 more cases were reported.

Friday: 26 more coronavirus deaths and 3,205 more cases were reported.

Thursday: 33 more coronavirus deaths and 3,649 more cases were reported.

Wednesday: 33 more coronavirus deaths and 2,587 more cases were reported.

Tuesday: 51 more coronavirus deaths and 2,062 more cases were reported.

St. Joseph County has had 10,469 (+131) cases and 192 (+0) deaths.

Elkhart County has had 10,131 (+195) cases and 152 (+1) deaths.

LaPorte County has had 2,596 (+61) cases and 68 (+0) deaths.

Kosciusko County has had 2,301 (+75) cases and 30 (+0) deaths.

Marshall County has had 1,602 (+54) cases and 30 (+0) deaths.

LaGrange County has had 874 (+11) cases and 16 (+1) deaths.

Starke County has had 509 (+22) cases and 10 (+0) deaths.

Fulton County has had 429 (+4) cases and 12 (+1) deaths.

Pulaski County has had 194 (+5) cases and 4 (+0) deaths.

The latest information can be found on the Indiana State Department of Health’s COVID-19 dashboard at coronavirus.in.gov.

