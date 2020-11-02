Advertisement

Indiana’s COVID-19 hospitalizations, deaths keep growing

Indiana’s 7-day positivity rate is 8.2%.
Indiana’s 7-day positivity rate is 8.2%.(IN.gov)
By 16 News Now
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 12:36 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - State health officials say Indiana’s hospitals spent the weekend with more COVID-19 patients than all but a single day since the state started its public reports on those hospitalizations nearly eight months ago.

The 1,759 coronavirus hospitalizations as of Sunday trailed only one day in mid-April and marked an 80% jump for COVID-19 patients in the past month.

The agency also added 26 more coronavirus-related deaths to Indiana’s toll, raising it to 4,390, including confirmed and presumed coronavirus infections.

Indiana reached a seven-day rolling average of 28 daily deaths on Saturday, the highest level since May and nearly double from a month ago.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

(WNDU) - Indiana health officials are reporting 3,080 more coronavirus cases and 26 more deaths on Monday.

Indiana’s 7-day positivity rate is 8.2%. (Positivity - All Tests: This method of calculating positivity rate is based on all positive test results and all tests processed.)

At least 4,150 Hoosiers have died from the coronavirus as of Monday, and there have been at least 185,185 positive cases throughout the state since the start of the pandemic.

Saturday: 46 more coronavirus deaths and 3,505 more cases were reported.

Friday: 26 more coronavirus deaths and 3,205 more cases were reported.

Thursday: 33 more coronavirus deaths and 3,649 more cases were reported.

Wednesday: 33 more coronavirus deaths and 2,587 more cases were reported.

Tuesday: 51 more coronavirus deaths and 2,062 more cases were reported.

St. Joseph County has had 10,469 (+131) cases and 192 (+0) deaths.

Elkhart County has had 10,131 (+195) cases and 152 (+1) deaths.

LaPorte County has had 2,596 (+61) cases and 68 (+0) deaths.

Kosciusko County has had 2,301 (+75) cases and 30 (+0) deaths.

Marshall County has had 1,602 (+54) cases and 30 (+0) deaths.

LaGrange County has had 874 (+11) cases and 16 (+1) deaths.

Starke County has had 509 (+22) cases and 10 (+0) deaths.

Fulton County has had 429 (+4) cases and 12 (+1) deaths.

Pulaski County has had 194 (+5) cases and 4 (+0) deaths.

The latest information can be found on the Indiana State Department of Health’s COVID-19 dashboard at coronavirus.in.gov.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Due to virus, Michigan restaurants now taking names and phone numbers

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Meals at Michigan restaurants came with a new side dish Monday: What’s your name and phone number?

Coronavirus

Hospitals competing for nurses as US coronavirus cases surge

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By TAMMY WEBBER
Adding to the strain, experienced nurses are “burned out with this whole (pandemic)” and some are quitting.

Coronavirus

Another restaurant chain, Friendly’s, hits wall in pandemic

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Friendly’s Restaurants, an East Coast dining chain known for its sundaes, is filing for bankruptcy protection.

National

Germany starts ‘wave-breaker’ shutdown as Europe locks down

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Restrictions have been slowly ramping up for weeks in many European countries, but virus cases have continued to rise.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Report: Britain’s Prince William had coronavirus in April

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Prince William was reportedly treated by palace doctors and followed government guidelines by isolating at the family home Anmer Hall.

National

Worried about Thanksgiving? Experts are too

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
As states all over the country deal with a surge in COVID-19 cases, health experts worry Thanksgiving could make things worse.

Coronavirus

UK prime minister announces 2nd national lockdown

Updated: Nov. 1, 2020 at 1:42 AM EDT
|
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced plans for second national lockdown in England.

Coronavirus

COVID-19 cases surge, states tighten restrictions

Updated: Nov. 1, 2020 at 12:00 AM EDT
|
States are putting new restrictions in place as coronavirus cases surge again.

Coronavirus

Halloween in the pandemic: Costumes and candy, at a distance

Updated: Oct. 31, 2020 at 5:44 PM EDT
|
By Associated Press
Parades, parties and haunted houses were canceled due to bans on large gatherings and concerns that spooky celebrations could spread the coronavirus.

Coronavirus

England to enter new lockdown; UK virus cases pass 1 million

Updated: Oct. 31, 2020 at 5:15 PM EDT
|
By Associated Press
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Saturday announced a new month-long lockdown for England after being warned that without tough action a resurgent coronavirus outbreak will overwhelm hospitals in weeks.