Ian Book continues to rise ahead of Clemson week

Notre Dame improved to 6-0 on the year with the 31-13 win over Georgia Tech Saturday night. Once again, it was Ian Book leading the charge.
By Megan Smedley
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 12:17 AM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Notre Dame improved to 6-0 on the year with the 31-13 win over Georgia Tech Saturday night. Once again, it was Ian Book leading the charge.

The captain finished 18-26 for 199 yards and added another 46 yards on the ground.

After starting the season off a little slow and getting used to his receiving corps, Book appears to be hitting his stride.

“I worked on a lot of things” Book said. “One of the main things was just timing and knowing where guys would be at the right time and I’ve been able to get better at that every week. I just feel comfortable with those guys out there on the perimeter. Just putting in more reps day in and day out. The other one was just bringing juice to this offense. I’m glad that I’ve had a few good games under my belt and I’m ready to keep going.”

Head coach Brian Kelly says he wishes the team could score faster but says that Book played “pretty darn good.”

“His timing was really good,” Kelly said. “He shortened up his drop a little bit, he was tighter on his drop, really liked his efficiency today. You know, it’s like anything else, you know, we’d like to see a couple more here and there. But it was a really good day for him. One that we can continue to build off of.”

The last time Book played Clemson he was just 17-34 for 160 yards and was sacked six times.

He’ll look to put up better numbers Saturday night when Notre Dame takes on Clemson at 7:30 on WNDU.

