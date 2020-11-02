Advertisement

Harsh wind chill to start your Monday

Warmer weather arrives later this week
By Meteorologist Kimberly Newman
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 7:17 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TODAY:

A COLD start to the week. Temperatures in the 20s as we wake up with a wind chill dropping briefly into the teens. Dress in those winter coats and prepare for another breezy afternoon. Winds 5-10mph this morning pick up in intensity later Monday. Gusts up to 20mph later this afternoon with high temperatures in the upper 40s. Sunny skies with an ongoing wind chill into your Monday evening.

TONIGHT:

Overnight lows drop back down towards the freezing point. A frosty start to your Tuesday. Clear skies, dry conditions. Winds nearly calm overnight.

TOMORROW:

Not nearly as breezy. Plenty of sunshine with high temperatures soaring above average into the low 60s! Pleasant, dry, mild. Enjoy!

A dry week ahead with our next chance of showers more than 7 days away.

Meteorologist Kimberly Newman WNDU First Alert Weather 11-2-2020

