Grace College student found dead could have had COVID-19

By Zach Horner
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 6:17 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - We’re learning more about what may have caused the death of a 20-year-old Grace College student last week.

A campus coming together to pray and celebrate the life of 20-year-old and 3rd year psychology major Bethany Nesbitt. She was found dead Friday morning around 10am in her dorm room.

Now questions remain as to what may have happened. Her family and leaders at the college did not want to go on camera today as they continue to grieve the loss.

Bethany could have been battling COVID-19. Her father Steve Nesbitt posting the following on facebook:

“My wife and I learned that our youngest child, Bethany (20), who was away at Grace College in Indiana, passed away during the night in her dorm room, apparently from Covid, from which doctors thought she was recovering well, but which was undoubtedly complicated by her asthma.”

Grace College tells 16 News Now that Bethany’s COVID-19 test results and results of an autopsy aren’t available at this time.

The college focusing more on remembering her as a person. Her academic advisor Dean of the School of Behavioral Sciences Dr. Kevin Roberts sharing the following:

“An extremely bright and quick-witted young woman who demonstrated a laser focus in her career aspirations to serve hurting children.”

Bethany’s Resident Director Alicia Meyer says:

“Bethany was incredibly sweet and remarkably thoughtful. She demonstrated intention when she asked questions and checked in with others. She was known to shout across the hall with friends and make others laugh.”

I reached out to the Kosciusko County Health Department today to try and learn more about the details of Bethany’s death, but did not hear back by the time this story was posted. Stay with us right here on 16 News Now as we work to learn more.

