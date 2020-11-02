ESPN’s College GameDay is coming to South Bend for the Notre Dame - Clemson game

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - There is a ton of excitement surrounding the Top 5 matchup at Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday between the No. 4 Fighting Irish and No.1 Clemson. ESPN is adding to the hype.

ESPN’s College GameDay crew will be coming to South Bend for the big game.

Their pregame show starts at 9 AM ET on Saturday. The last time the GameDay crew was in South Bend was for the season opener against Michigan in 2018.

Due to the pandemic, no fans are allowed to attend the show. However, fans can attend the show virtually.

