Elkhart Mayor Rod Roberson tests positive for COVID-19

By 16 News Now
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 6:00 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Elkhart Mayor Rod Roberson has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a press release from the mayor’s office.

Read the full statement below:

Following an exposure to a symptomatic family member, Mayor Rod Roberson took two COVID-19 tests on Monday, October 26th. The results of both tests were “negative.” However, out of an abundance of caution, Mayor Roberson began to quarantine and work from home on Wednesday, October 28th.

Subsequent to his quarantine, he began experiencing symptoms and sought a COVID-19 test today, November 2nd. The Mayor has learned the results of his rapid test were “positive”.

All potential contacts have been notified and thankfully, due to quarantining, contact with anyone outside of his home has been minimal.

The mayor is in good spirits and is experiencing mild symptoms. He is continuing to perform his duties and is in constant contact with his Executive Leadership team.

“Of course, hearing “positive” was not the outcome I wanted, but when I remembered that I had been quarantining and hadn’t exposed anyone else, the relief was overwhelming. I am grateful my symptoms are mild, I am in good hands, and that I’m able to work from home. As I have reminded you many times, we will get through this together. Continue to be vigilant, Elkhart. This virus is with us it spreads when we give it the opportunity to do so. Stay safe.” – Mayor Rod Roberson

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.

