Decision 2020: What you need to know on Election Day

(WNDU) - Tuesday, Nov. 3, is Election Day, and 16 News Now will bring you complete Decision 2020 coverage on air and online.

Here’s what you need to know:

Indiana Voters

Polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. local time. A valid photo ID is required to vote.

Click here for the Voter Portal, which includes a list of available polling locations.

Michigan Voters

Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Click here for the Michigan Voter Information Center, which includes a list of available polling locations.

For election results from the biggest local, statewide and national races, visit wndu.com/politics/election-results. Results will be posted beginning shortly after 6 p.m. and will be updated until every vote is counted.

If you experience trouble at the polls, or if you want to share an Election Day story with us, please email us at 16NewsNow@wndu.com or send us a message at wndu.com/page/submit-a-story.

