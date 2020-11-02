Advertisement

Brian Kelly says the Fighting Irish are ready for the moment against Clemson

This is the biggest game the Fighting Irish have played inside Notre Dame Stadium in 15 years - since the famous Bush Push game against USC in 2005
By Mark Skol Jr.
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 5:50 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - On Saturday, Notre Dame will welcome No. 1 Clemson to South Bend. This is the biggest game the Fighting Irish have played inside Notre Dame Stadium in 15 years - since the famous Bush Push game against USC in 2005.

That was the last time the Number 1 team in the AP Poll came to the Bend to play a football game.

Historically, Notre Dame has not done well against the top ranked teams in the country. Notre Dame is just 8-16-1 all time against No. 1′s with their last win coming against the top ranked team in 1993 against Florida State in the game deemed as the Game of the Century.

Under Brian Kelly, the Irish have also not played well in games with this magnitude. Notre Dame fell to Alabama in the 2013 National Championship 42-14, and the Irish were stomped by these Clemson Tigers 30-3 in the 2018 College Football Playoff.

However, Kelly says this time around, his team is ready for the moment.

“We’re not a team that’s easily overcome with the moment," Kelly said. "We’ll be just fine. We’ve got to execute. Certainly, the last time we played poorly, we won 12 in a row. You’ve got to execute. You have to play well in the moment. This team has exhibited they are not a team that is going to back away from a challenge.”

Clemson will certainly be a challenge even without starting quarterback Trevor Lawrence who will not play because of a positive COVID-19 test.

Down 18 points on Saturday, backup quarterback DJ Uiagaleiei led the Tigers to the win over Boston College for the biggest comeback at home in program history.

It’s safe to say both teams are ready for the Top 5 Match up on Saturday. Be sure to tune into WNDU at 6 PM for 16 News Now’s Countdown to Kickoff as the Countdown Crew gets you ready for the big game. The game will be broadcast on NBC. Kickoff is set for 7:30 PM.

