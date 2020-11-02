Brees throws 2 TDs, Lutz hits FG in OT, Saints beat Bears

CHICAGO (AP) - Drew Brees threw two touchdowns to regain the NFL’s all-time lead from Tom Brady, Wil Lutz nailed a 35-yard field goal in overtime and the New Orleans Saints beat Chicago 26-23.

The Bears' Cairo Santos booted a 51-yarder at the end of regulation on Sunday.

The Saints (5-2) led 23-13 early in the fourth quarter after scoring 20 consecutive points, only to have Chicago rally in the closing minutes of regulation.

But the three-time defending NFC South champions pulled out their fourth straight win when Lutz connected on their second possession of OT.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

11/1/2020 8:27:04 PM (GMT -5:00)