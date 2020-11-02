Amazing November week of weather

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - FANTASTIC FALL FORECAST!! It just doesn’t get much better than this here in Michiana during the month of November. We’ve had a slightly chillier than normal fall so far, but the warmth this week will make up for that. And along with the warmth, we’ll be seeing sunny day after sunny day. By late this week and through the weekend, we’ll be seeing temperatures reaching to around 70 degrees each afternoon to go along with that sunshine. Next week, we’ll begin to cool down again with some chances for rain. But until then, enjoy this fabulous fall weather...

Tonight: Clear and still rather chilly. Low: 34, Wind: SW 7-14

Election Day: Tons of sunshine with a warmer afternoon. High: 60, Wind: SW 7-14

Tuesday night: Clear and not as chilly. Low: 42

Wednesday: Sunny and becoming even warmer. High: 64

