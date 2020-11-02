Advertisement

Police identify 3 killed in Benton Harbor duplex fire

Fatal Benton Harbor Fire
Fatal Benton Harbor Fire(wndu)
By 16 News Now
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 12:19 PM EST
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) - A mother and her two children died in a Benton Harbor duplex fire Sunday, and police just identified the victims.

Amanda (Dortch) Hackney, 30, Markese Dortch, 15, and Sha’tari Razor, 12, died in the fire.

Husband and stepfather Mark Hackney, 38, was treated for minor injuries.

All four are from Benton Harbor.

The fire started a little before 5 a.m. on Bellview Street, and the family of four lived in the upstairs apartment of the duplex.

Officials say when they arrived on the scene, they weren’t able to get into the apartment at first because of the heat and flames, and shortly after they arrived, the second floor collapsed.

“I’m praying for the lives that were lost, and a community that is just trying to... we’re trying to come together all together. To have this happen on this occasion is just hard,” Berrien County Strong member Michael Hoyh said.

“The preliminary result of the fire investigation is that the cause of the fire is undetermined. We will wait for the final report from the state Fire Marshal,” said Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety Director Dan McGinnis in a statement. “BHDPS has connected the family with grief counseling. Our prayers continue to go out to the family in this extremely difficult time.”

