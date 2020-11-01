Advertisement

Sunshine and warmth return for the first week of November

Lots of sunshine this week with temperatures gradually warming into the 60s by the middle of the week. No chance for any precipitation until after next weekend.
By Meteorologist Matt Yarosewick
Published: Nov. 1, 2020 at 6:46 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Sunday featured a taste of winter. Very blustery with winds gusting to near 40 miles per hour at times. Snow showers also filled the radar with no accumulation, but it brought the winter feel to the area. Thankfully that was short lived, I am happy to report that a very nice warm up is on the way. Lots of sunshine is going to fill the skies above Michiana this week. Temperatures will get into the upper 40s Monday afternoon. That is only the start though. Tuesday for election day will feature calmer winds with more sun and temps near 60 degrees in the afternoon. Great if you are waiting to vote in some sort of long socially distant line!

More sunshine through the end of the week with temps rising to near 70 by the weekend. Notre Dame’s football game Saturday versus Clemson looks dry, warm to start with a light jacket needed as the sun goes down. But great football weather for November. Then as we head into the second week of November. Temperatures hover in the upper 60s with some rain showers moving in Monday evening into Tuesday. Then a potent cold front will bring temperatures back into the 40s. Crashing back down to the reality that is November.

Enjoy the sunshine and warmth this week because this could be the last time we see that for a while here in Michiana!

SUNDAY NIGHT: Lake effect rain and show showers end. We remain very breezy and cold as clouds will be clearing out. Low of 29.

MONDAY: Lots of sunshine with temperatures warming into the upper 40s. The warming trend begins. High of 48.

MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear skies. A lighter breeze turning cold overnight. A low around freezing with widespread frost likely. Low of 32.

TUESDAY: Sunshine and warming trend continue. Election day may feature long lines but with temperatures nearing 60 that might make it a little easier! High of 60.

Daily Climate Report:

Sunday’s High: 53

Sunday’s Low: 35

Precipitation: 0.02″

Total Snowfall: Trace

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.

