Advertisement

Purdue beats quarterback-depleted Illinois 31-24

(WNDU)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 31, 2020 at 11:30 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) - Aiden O’Connell passed for two touchdowns and Purdue hung on to beat a COVID-19-decimated Illinois team that was down to its fourth-string quarterback, 31-24.

Sophomore Coran Taylor found himself at the Illini helm on his team’s second possession, following what appeared to be an ankle injury to last-minute starter Matt Robinson.

Taylor threw for two touchdowns and was intercepted twice.

Starting QB Brandon Peters was announced as a scratch shortly before kickoff after testing positive for COVID-19 on Thursday.

Peters' backup, Isaiah Washington, also missed the game due to contact-tracing protocols.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

10/31/2020 5:20:34 PM (GMT -4:00)

Latest News

Football

Penix throws 3 TD passes, No. 17 Indiana tops Rutgers 37-21

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Michael Penix Jr. threw three touchdown passes and ran for another score as No. 17 Indiana beat mistake-prone Rutgers 37-21 in a game that almost included a crazy TD.

Football

Lombardi helps Michigan State stun No. 13 Michigan 27-24

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Rocky Lombardi threw for 323 yards and three touchdowns to help Michigan State stun No. 13 Michigan 27-24 on Saturday.

Football

Indiana head coach Tom Allen named Dodd Trophy Coach of the Week

Updated: Oct. 27, 2020 at 10:28 PM EDT
The Hoosiers had 42 losses in a row to Top 10 teams before Saturday.

Football

AP Top 25: Indiana jumps in at 17; Notre Dame drops to 4

Updated: Oct. 25, 2020 at 2:33 PM EDT
|
By Associated Press
Indiana has jumped into The Associated Press college football poll after pulling off the weekend’s most dramatic upset and Ohio State moved up to No. 3 following a dominant season debut.

Latest News

Football

No. 18 Michigan tops No. 21 Minnesota 49-24 in Milton debut

Updated: Oct. 25, 2020 at 12:05 AM EDT
|
By Associated Press
Joe Milton accounted for two touchdowns in an unflappable debut at quarterback for No. 18 Michigan, and the Wolverines trampled No. 21 Minnesota with 256 rushing yards in a 49-24 victory to open the virus-delayed season.

Football

Bell shines as Purdue rallies to defeat Iowa 24-20

Updated: Oct. 24, 2020 at 11:11 PM EDT
|
By Associated Press
Sophomore receiver David Bell caught three touchdown passes, including the game winner, to guide the Purdue Boilermakers to a 24-20 victory over Iowa.

Football

Rutgers snaps Big Ten skid, beats Michigan State 38-27

Updated: Oct. 24, 2020 at 10:56 PM EDT
|
By Associated Press
Isaih Pacheco ran for two first-half touchdowns, and Rutgers snapped a 21-game Big Ten losing streak, beating Michigan State 38-27 in coach Greg Schiano’s first game back with the Scarlet Knights.

Football

Indiana’s gamble pays off in OT upset over No. 8 Penn State

Updated: Oct. 24, 2020 at 10:52 PM EDT
|
By Associated Press
Michael Penix forced overtime with a 2-point conversion run with 22 seconds left, then scored on a diving 2-point conversion to give Indiana a season-opening 36-35 upset victory over No. 8 Penn State - ending the Big Ten’s longest streak of consecutive losses to Top 10 teams at 42.

Football

Purdue: Football coach Brohm tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: Oct. 18, 2020 at 3:43 PM EDT
|
By Associated Press
The athletic department says in a statement that Brohm is awaiting a second test to confirm the initial result.

College

Goshen College pauses all athletic activities for a week

Updated: Oct. 13, 2020 at 5:31 PM EDT
|
By Mark Skol Jr.
The pause will last through Monday October 19th, when the decision will be re-evaluated.