Penix throws 3 TD passes, No. 17 Indiana tops Rutgers 37-21

PISCATAWAY, N.J. (AP) - Michael Penix Jr. threw three touchdown passes and ran for another score as No. 17 Indiana beat mistake-prone Rutgers 37-21 in a game that almost included a crazy TD.

Penix had touchdown tosses of 15, 2 and 1 yard.

He also scored on a quarterback sneak as the Hoosiers followed up their stunning win over then-No. 8 Penn State last week.

Indiana is 2-0 and Rutgers is 1-1. Rutgers seemed to score on a 55-yard play that involved eight laterals in the closing minutes.

A review found it had an illegal forward pass.

10/31/2020 9:12:42 PM (GMT -4:00)