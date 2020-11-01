Advertisement

Lombardi helps Michigan State stun No. 13 Michigan 27-24

(WNDU)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 31, 2020 at 11:18 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) - Rocky Lombardi threw for 323 yards and three touchdowns to help Michigan State stun No. 13 Michigan 27-24 on Saturday.

The Spartans appeared to be the better team all afternoon on both sides of the ball in Mel Tucker’s debut as coach in the rivalry.

Tucker became just the second coach to beat Michigan in his first attempt with the Spartans, joining Alabama coach Nick Saban.

The Wolverines were favored to win by more than three touchdowns.

Jim Harbaugh’s team never led and didn’t appear have much energy in their mostly empty stadium that usually holds 110,000-plus fans.

10/31/2020 5:25:00 PM (GMT -4:00)

