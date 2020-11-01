Local musicians make Halloween special this year

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Many kids were out trick-or-treating Saturday.

A South Bend couple, who lives on Marquette Street, made Halloween special this year.

Karen Schneider-Kirner and her husband held a front-porch concert.

“We figured this is a safe way to share our music," Schneider-Kirner said.

They invited other local musicians to join in on the fun too.

“This year with the pandemic...Since so many musicians have not had the opportunity to do concerts as normal...and my husband and I are musicians. We have a lot of musician friends. We thought it would be a great treat for our trick or treaters to be able to share some of our music with them this holiday," Schneider-Kirner said.

“Oh it was great. It was a lot of fun. We had some folks who came out to listen and just got to play a bunch of fun music," said musician Alison Thigpen.

Schneider-Kirner said music brings unity and peace.

They played classical music and Irish music.

“Even a couple of sing-along songs. We want other people to join in with us and it’s just a way to unite everybody, especially with the election coming up...just to add a little peace into this world," Schneider-Kirner

To keep this Halloween safe for kids, Schneider-Kirner also designed and decorated a candy chute to help with physical distancing.

