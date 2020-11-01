Farmers harvest 600 acres of soybean crop to help out friend who passed away

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Farmers in Howe are showing each other what it means to be a good neighbor.

Dozens of farmers gathered to honor their friend and fellow farmer John, who passed away unexpectedly before this year’s harvest.

Now these farmers are coming together to harvest roughly six hundred acres of soybean John couldn’t get to before he passed.

This amount of land would take roughly a week for just one person, but these guys got it done in a couple of hours.

John’s former business partners told 16 News Now how much this support means for their crop.

“That 600 acres would take us at least a week, maybe two depending on the weather, so it’s a huge burden that’s lifted from us,” Scott Beecher said.

Scott and John worked together at Cross Road Farms in Howe, where these farmers gathered today.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.