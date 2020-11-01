Daelin Hayes stings the Yellow Jackets, gets game ball

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Halloween is a time for scary moves that could lead to nightmares. For some members of Georgia Tech, they might have nightmares about Daelin Hayes this Halloween.

Hayes had himself quite an afternoon on Saturday, finishing with a pair of sacks that resulted in a pair of fumbles, both of which are single game career highs.

I think it’s really just about being 1 of 11," Hayes said. “Being one of 11 out there on the field. Trusting our brothers to do their jobs and I’m going to do my part being out there, But as far as being out there in practice, it’s just about being consistent day in and day out. You know busting your butt. Working your craft, honing in on your craft, extra meetings, spending extra time with your coaches. Anything you can do to give yourself and extra edge come Saturday.”

Head coach Brian Kelly says that Daelin Hayes having this big game may have been the most important thing that happened on Saturday.

Kelly says it can help boost the entire defense.

“Daelin’s always been a good player,” Kelly said. “But he’s been good at a lot of things, you know, both on and off the field. He has made a choice, a conscious decision that he wants to be a great player and it is, it’s just been fun to watch this kind of coming together on the practice field and now it’s it’s starting to show itself on the game field.”

With the Georgia Tech game behind them, Hayes they don’t have to beat around the bush anymore..."It’s Clemson week, baby."

