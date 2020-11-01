Breezy and cold Sunday with rain/snow showers possible

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Cold and breezy Sunday accompanied by what could be our first flakes of the season. Rain/snow showers are likely across parts of Michiana through Sunday afternoon as a very stiff breeze across the lake will fuel some of the showers. The rain and snow showers could hang around especially in our northern communities until around dinner time before beginning to die down. No accumulation is expected but a small taste of winter is on tap. Throughout Sunday a Wind advisory is in effect until 5pm with winds gusting to 40 miles per hour likely. This will keep our afternoon highs in the upper 30s feeling like the lower 20s in most locations. After today we do have some warmth in sight.

The upper 40s is where we will land on Monday afternoon under full sunshine. The breeze will eventually lighten in the evening. The warming trend will continue throughout the week as temperatures on election day will reach into the upper 50s with more sunshine. The sunshine and warmth continue through Friday. The end of the week and into the weekend feature highs in the middle to upper 60s with some clouds beginning to appear as we head into the weekend. No chance for rain until after the first weekend in November. That is also when this fall warmth could disappear again for a while.

SUNDAY: Winds whip up across the lake with temperatures only in the 30s. This will bring the possibility for some rain and snow showers throughout the afternoon. Especially in our northern communities. High of 39.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Lake effect rain and show showers end. We remain very breezy and cold as clouds will be clearing out. Low of 29.

MONDAY: Lots of sunshine with temperatures warming into the upper 40s. The warming trend begins. High of 48.

MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear skies. A lighter breeze turning cold overnight. A low around freezing with widespread frost likely. Low of 32.

Daily Climate Report:

Saturday’s High: 56

Saturday’s Low: 28

Precipitation: 0.00″

