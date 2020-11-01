Advertisement

3 killed in duplex fire in Benton Harbor

Breaking news update
Breaking news update(WNDU)
By 16 News Now
Published: Nov. 1, 2020 at 1:51 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Three people were killed in an early morning fire at 185 Bellview in Benton Harbor, Michigan.

Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety were called to the scene around 5 a.m. this morning.

A family of four was living in the upstairs apartment.

Firefighters tried to enter the duplex but were pushed back by the heat and flames. Moments later, the second floor collapsed.

The three victims include a 30-year-old mother, a 15-year-old son, and a 12-year old daughter. The father is the sole survivor and is being treated for smoke inhalation and minor injury.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

