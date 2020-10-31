Advertisement

Saint Mary’s College launches sustainable farm

By Monica Murphy
Published: Oct. 30, 2020 at 10:54 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NOTRE DAME, Ind. (WNDU) - Saint Mary’s College celebrated the launch of a new sustainable farm Friday.

The farm is located on the northern end of campus.

The college said the purpose of the farm is to “create a small, working model of a sustainable food system, aiming to be sustainable both environmentally and economically.”

“Food is a huge part of sustainability, and right now our food system is not very sustainable because so much of our food waste goes into landfills,” said Associate Professor Christopher Cobb.

The farm will also provide hands-on educational opportunities for Saint Mary’s students and the community.

“We are so pleased to be working and farming the land that has meant something to the Sisters for a very long time," said President of Saint Mary’s College Katie Conboy.

“The farm is a project that we have been working on establishing for five years. It is two acres being used to grow produce sustainably using compost from the dining hall as a fertilizer for food that is going to be grown at the site, and that students are going to eat," Cobb said.

Saint Mary’s students helped to raise money for the farm.

If you are interested in checking it out, or want to volunteer, the college said you are welcome to do so, but you have to wait until the pandemic is over.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Mothers of children lost to bus stop crashes share stories, hopes for future

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Tricia Sloma
National statistics show October and January are the deadliest months for children riding school buses.

Forecast

Hard Freeze Expected Tonight

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Meteorologist Mike Hoffman
FANTASTIC FALL WEATHER NEXT WEEK!!! Boy, after a fall that has been slightly colder than normal so far, it will be nice to get some mild weather in early November. It's sure looking like we get at least 6 straight days of 60+ degree high temperatures. And to go along with those temperatures, we're looking at lots of sunshine from Monday through Friday, and at least partly sunny skies next weekend. It doesn't get a whole lot better than that this time of the year. In the mean-time, though, we're looking at a hard freeze tonight, and the chance for lake-effect snow and rain showers on Sunday. I can't even rule out a bit of accumulation on the grass...

News

WNDU Weather Forecast

Updated: 5 hours ago

News

South Bend receives grant to provide students with free internet

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Mark Peterson
The process of providing thousands of South Bend school students with free internet will begin on Monday of next week.

Latest News

News

Mishawaka bakery selling newly-popular hot chocolate bombs

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Carly Miller
It’s that time of year when nothing sounds better than just cozying up with a cup of hot chocolate, and The Celtic Knot has a fun way for you to do that with their hot chocolate bombs.

News

Taking a look at voting in Berrien County ahead of Election Day

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Zach Horner
Berrien County is already seeing big numbers for absentee votes being cast.

News

‘Falling back’ amid the COVID-19 pandemic

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Lauren Moss
It’s once again time to “fall back” as daylight saving time comes to an end this weekend.

Lauren's Medical Moment

Medical Moment: Halloween eye dangers

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Some eye-catching Halloween beauty trends may cause more harm than good.

News

2 years later: Mother of children killed in bus stop crash speaks out

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Tricia Sloma
Shepherd is serving a four-year prison sentence. But for loved ones of those kids, they say they’re serving a life sentence of grief.

News

South Bend’s fall ReLeaf program starts Monday

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
City crews are making two passes, collecting leaves from neighborhoods.