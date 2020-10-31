Saint Mary’s College launches sustainable farm

NOTRE DAME, Ind. (WNDU) - Saint Mary’s College celebrated the launch of a new sustainable farm Friday.

The farm is located on the northern end of campus.

The college said the purpose of the farm is to “create a small, working model of a sustainable food system, aiming to be sustainable both environmentally and economically.”

“Food is a huge part of sustainability, and right now our food system is not very sustainable because so much of our food waste goes into landfills,” said Associate Professor Christopher Cobb.

The farm will also provide hands-on educational opportunities for Saint Mary’s students and the community.

“We are so pleased to be working and farming the land that has meant something to the Sisters for a very long time," said President of Saint Mary’s College Katie Conboy.

“The farm is a project that we have been working on establishing for five years. It is two acres being used to grow produce sustainably using compost from the dining hall as a fertilizer for food that is going to be grown at the site, and that students are going to eat," Cobb said.

Saint Mary’s students helped to raise money for the farm.

If you are interested in checking it out, or want to volunteer, the college said you are welcome to do so, but you have to wait until the pandemic is over.

