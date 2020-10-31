Round Barn Estate celebrates with annual “Hallowine” party

BARODA, Mich. (WNDU) - Round Barn Estate in Baroda, Michigan celebrated today with its “Hallowine” party.

The event had everything from a Hocus Pocus cocktail, wine and candy pairing and a costume contest.

It was also the last day of the season for live music with the Jammin' in the Vineyard series, and those at the event were being asked to wear masks and to come in groups of 6 or less.

“I think this is a good event to come out and celebrate Halloween because you’re outside, you can enjoy the weather, it’s something different. A lot of people don’t know what to do for Halloween. If they want to social distance but also participate in the festivities, I would definitely recommend coming out here," PR Specialist Jenn Wozniak said.

The “Hallowine” party lasted from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

