Advertisement

Republican and Democratic parties give their final message to voters

President Trump’s record in the White House is on the ballot. That’s what the national parties are saying just a few days before Election Day.
By Jacqueline Policastro
Published: Oct. 30, 2020 at 11:11 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - As voters cast their final ballots, the national parties are still vying for their support.

We spoke with Democratic National Committee Deputy Communications Director, David Bergstein, and Republican National Committee Chairwoman, Ronna McDaniel, ahead of Election Day to hear their final push for their candidates.

McDaniel said Republicans are touting President Donald Trump’s economic record in the White House.

“This is a president who understands how to grow jobs and get our economy humming," She said. "And that’s something Americans really care about.”

Democrats are making this election about President Trump too- trying to use his record against him- calling it a failure.

Bergstein said he believes this message will help bring Republicans to their side.

“There is a wide coalition of support behind Joe Biden," Bergstein said. "You’ve got independents, Democrats and disaffected Republicans who are all fed up.”

Both parties are asking Americans to show up on Tuesday.

“We’re gonna keep on pushing till election day to make sure we turn out every voter we need to win," Bergstein said.

“We are absolutely seeing this race be very tight, so everyone needs to get out and vote," McDaniel said.

Recent national polls from Morning Consult and the Cook Political Report favor Joe Biden to win the election.

Multimedia Journalist Natalie Grim contributed to this report.

Copyright 2020 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Candidates

Candidates for governor have first debate

Updated: Oct. 20, 2020 at 11:16 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
The three candidates for Indiana governor had their first debate Tuesday night.

Politics

Deadline approaching for vote-by-mail in Indiana

Updated: Oct. 15, 2020 at 7:55 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
One week from today, Thursday, Oct. 22, marks the last day for absentee ballot requests to arrive at your county clerk’s office.

Politics

Local residents in-person absentee voting at record pace

Updated: Oct. 13, 2020 at 8:14 PM EDT
|
By Mark Peterson
The first week of in-person absentee voting in Indiana is in the books with ballots being cast at a pace that promises to make a mark in the record books.

Politics

More than 4,000 people vote in-person absentee in first week

Updated: Oct. 9, 2020 at 5:21 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
More than 4,000 people voted during the first week of in-person absentee voting in St. Joseph County.

Politics

Former South Bend mayor responds to vice-presidential debate

Updated: Oct. 8, 2020 at 4:45 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
Buttigieg was working with Harris to prepare for the debate and says that Vice President Pence said everything they expected.

Latest News

National

Pence: We'll have vaccine in record time

Updated: Oct. 7, 2020 at 9:54 PM EDT
Pence says a coronavirus vaccine will be hear "in unheard of time."

Politics

Indiana lawmakers discuss Amy Coney Barrett

Updated: Oct. 7, 2020 at 6:19 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
The coronavirus has had many impacts on Capitol Hill, including the hearing for Supreme Court nominee, Amy Coney Barrett.

Politics

In-person absentee voting continues in Elkhart

Updated: Oct. 7, 2020 at 5:16 PM EDT
|
By Mark Peterson
This was the second day for in-person absentee voting in Indiana.

Politics

Senator Young comments on halting of stimulus talks

Updated: Oct. 7, 2020 at 4:13 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
Senator Todd Young is speaking out on the topic of the halting of stimulus talks.

National

Pres. Trump's coronavirus circle widens

Updated: Oct. 3, 2020 at 5:25 PM EDT
|
More questions than answers as the President's doctor holds a briefing.

Indiana

Amy Coney Barrett meets with Indiana senators

Updated: Sep. 30, 2020 at 5:10 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
Judge Amy Coney Barrett met with several senators today, including Indiana Senators Mike Braun and Todd Young.