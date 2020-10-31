Poll worker training continues in St. Joseph County

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The St. Joseph County Election board continued its training for this year’s poll workers Saturday.

Two sessions were held Saturday where the inspectors and republican judges received their training on day-of procedures and equipment.

Some trainees were able to attend in person, while the rest tuned in virtually.

The chair of the board says they are doing their best to prepare poll workers for a very unpredictable election day.

“Hopefully the experienced ones will help the new ones through the day, but they are extremely important to the process because they’re the ones that decide issues at the vote center," Chair of St. Joseph County Election Board Catherine Fanello.

It’s important to note that if you still have an absentee ballot that you did not mail, you can drop it off at the clerk’s office through noon on Election Day.

