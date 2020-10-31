Michiana’s Friday Night Football highlights and scores from Oct. 30

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -

Here are the scores from around Northern Indiana and Southwest Michigan for Friday, Oct. 30.

Indiana Sectional Scores:

CLASS 6A

Sectional 2

Chesterton, 20, Penn, 14

Elkhart, 67, Portage, 33

Sectional 3

Warsaw, 42, Carroll (Fort Wayne), 35

Homestead, 28, Fort Wayne Snider, 10

CLASS 5A

Sectional 9

Valparaiso, 21, Michigan City, 14

LaPorte, 56, Munster, 9

Sectional 10

Mishawaka, 45, Goshen, 6

South Bend Adams advances due to a Concord forfeit over coronavirus issues.

CLASS 4A

Sectional 18

Logansport, 36, South Bend St. Joseph, 7

Culver Academy, 24, Plymouth, 14

Sectional 19

East Noble, 14, DeKalb, 7

Leo, 14, NorthWood, 12

CLASS 3A

Sectional 25

Calumet, 38, Knox, 14

Hanover Central, 41, River Forest, 6

Sectional 26

Mishawaka Marian, 41, Tippecanoe Valley, 24

Jimtown, 38, West Noble, 0

CLASS 2A

Sectional 34

Pioneer, 52, LaVille, 14

Bremen, 63, Wabash, 13

Sectional 35

Eastside, 42, Prairie Heights, 0

Fort Wayne Luers, 49, Fairfield, 12

CLASS 1A

Sectional 41

North Judson, 29, Culver, 12

Sectional 44

Adams Central, 38, Triton, 14

Caston at Southwood - Saturday, Oct. 31

Michigan Playoff Scores

St. Joseph, 41, Gull Lake, 14

Lakeshore, 44, Niles, 6

Kalamazoo United, 49, Benton Harbor, 7

Parchment, 42, Coloma, 40

Lansing Catholic, 42, Berrien Springs, 6

Brandywine, 44, Comstock, 7

South Haven, 34, Dowagiac, 7

Lawton, 48, Hartford, 7

Reading, 54, Decatur, 6

Mendon, 28, Cassopolis, 6

White Pigeon, 24, Saugatuck, 0

Hastings, 58, Three Rivers, 0

Buchanan defeats Fennville by forfeit.

