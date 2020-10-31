Michiana’s Friday Night Football highlights and scores from Oct. 30
Here are the scores from around Northern Indiana and Southwest Michigan for Friday, Oct. 30.
Indiana Sectional Scores:
CLASS 6A
Sectional 2
Chesterton, 20, Penn, 14
Elkhart, 67, Portage, 33
Sectional 3
Warsaw, 42, Carroll (Fort Wayne), 35
Homestead, 28, Fort Wayne Snider, 10
CLASS 5A
Sectional 9
Valparaiso, 21, Michigan City, 14
LaPorte, 56, Munster, 9
Sectional 10
Mishawaka, 45, Goshen, 6
South Bend Adams advances due to a Concord forfeit over coronavirus issues.
CLASS 4A
Sectional 18
Logansport, 36, South Bend St. Joseph, 7
Culver Academy, 24, Plymouth, 14
Sectional 19
East Noble, 14, DeKalb, 7
Leo, 14, NorthWood, 12
CLASS 3A
Sectional 25
Calumet, 38, Knox, 14
Hanover Central, 41, River Forest, 6
Sectional 26
Mishawaka Marian, 41, Tippecanoe Valley, 24
Jimtown, 38, West Noble, 0
CLASS 2A
Sectional 34
Pioneer, 52, LaVille, 14
Bremen, 63, Wabash, 13
Sectional 35
Eastside, 42, Prairie Heights, 0
Fort Wayne Luers, 49, Fairfield, 12
CLASS 1A
Sectional 41
North Judson, 29, Culver, 12
Sectional 44
Adams Central, 38, Triton, 14
Caston at Southwood - Saturday, Oct. 31
Michigan Playoff Scores
St. Joseph, 41, Gull Lake, 14
Lakeshore, 44, Niles, 6
Kalamazoo United, 49, Benton Harbor, 7
Parchment, 42, Coloma, 40
Lansing Catholic, 42, Berrien Springs, 6
Brandywine, 44, Comstock, 7
South Haven, 34, Dowagiac, 7
Lawton, 48, Hartford, 7
Reading, 54, Decatur, 6
Mendon, 28, Cassopolis, 6
White Pigeon, 24, Saugatuck, 0
Hastings, 58, Three Rivers, 0
Buchanan defeats Fennville by forfeit.
