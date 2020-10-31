Indiana reports 46 more coronavirus deaths, 3,505 new cases

(WNDU) - Indiana health officials are reporting 3,505 more coronavirus cases and 46 more deaths on Saturday.

Indiana’s 7-day positivity rate is 7.9%. (Positivity - All Tests: This method of calculating positivity rate is based on all positive test results and all tests processed.)

At least 4,096 Hoosiers have died from the coronavirus as of Saturday, and there have been at least 179,358 positive cases throughout the state since the start of the pandemic.

Friday: 26 more coronavirus deaths and 3,205 more cases were reported.

Thursday: 33 more coronavirus deaths and 3,649 more cases were reported.

Wednesday: 33 more coronavirus deaths and 2,587 more cases were reported.

Tuesday: 51 more coronavirus deaths and 2,062 more cases were reported.

Monday: 13 more coronavirus deaths and 2,009 more cases were reported.

Sunday: 12 more coronavirus deaths and 2,175 more cases were reported.

Saturday: 24 more coronavirus deaths and 2,765 more cases were reported.

St. Joseph County has had 10,469 (+218) cases and 192 (+0) deaths.

Elkhart County has had 10,131 (+172) cases and 151 (+3) deaths.

LaPorte County has had 2,596 (+35) cases and 67 (+0) deaths.

Kosciusko County has had 2,301 (+64) cases and 30 (+1) deaths.

Marshall County has had 1,602 (+23) cases and 30 (+0) deaths.

LaGrange County has had 874 (+12) cases and 15 (+0) deaths.

Starke County has had 509 (+8) cases and 10 (+1) deaths.

Fulton County has had 429 (+4) cases and 11 (+1) deaths.

Pulaski County has had 194 (+7) cases and 4 (+0) deaths.

The latest information can be found on the Indiana State Department of Health’s COVID-19 dashboard at coronavirus.in.gov.

