Early voting lines continue to be long Saturday

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The line at the St Joseph City-County Building was long once again Saturday for early voting.

The cold weather didn’t stop people from bundling up and waiting in line to cast their votes.

At times, the line stretched down and around the block to the intersection of Washington and Main Street.

One voter says she waited in line for more than 2 hours in the cold but that it was worth it.

“Even though it is chilly and the wait is long, maybe don’t drink coffee because you’re going to be waiting in line for a while, but it is definitely worth it at the end to have your vote counted," early voter Maggie Soos said.

Early voting lasted Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and will continue Sunday starting at noon.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.