A taste of winter Sunday, cold with lake effect rain/snow showers likely

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Overnight a cold front will move into Michiana after midnight and bring with it some rain showers. They will be lighter in nature but could be widespread through the early morning Sunday. Winds will whip up across the lake throughout the day on Sunday creating the chance to see some lake effect rain/snow showers in Michiana. The changeover to some snow showers will likely occur during the late morning Sunday, these could be hanging around still into the afternoon before the lake machine will shut off. Sundays high will only reach 39 degrees.

Things change heading into Monday. Lots of sunshine. After a cold morning we will see a warming trend occur. Temperatures will rise to the upper 40s on Monday, this into the upper 50s by Tuesday. The sunshine will be sticking around for the week. No rain in sight with only a few clouds possible. Temperatures will keep rising into the middle to upper 60s by the end of the week. Some clouds move in but we remain warm, near 70 for the first weekend of November.

It won’t be until just after our 10 day forecast period that we will likely see temperatures plummet back down into the 40s with more rain likely. Enjoy this week. It may be the last of the fall-like weather for a while.

SATURDAY NIGHT: A cold front moves into Michiana after midnight bringing some rain showers through the early morning hours. Low of 35.

SUNDAY: Winds whip up across the lake with temperatures only in the 30s. This will bring the possibility for some rain and snow showers throughout the afternoon. Especially in our northern communities. High of 39.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Lake effect rain and show showers end. We remain very breezy and cold as clouds will be clearing out. Low of 29.

MONDAY: Lots of sunshine with temperatures warming into the upper 40s. The warming trend begins. High of 48.

Daily Climate Report:

Saturday’s High: 56

Saturday’s Low: 28

Precipitation: 0.00″

