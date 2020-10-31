Advertisement

2nd Chance: Lucy

By 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 31, 2020 at 11:22 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WNDU) - This week in our 2nd Chance segment, we’re highlighting a dog from Pet Refuge.

Meet Lucy!

Lucy is a 5-year-old jack russell terrier.

She came to Pet Refuge with an old knee injury, so she doesn’t like to be held. But she loves pets and scratches!

She’s a sweet girl with a strong nose, so her new owners will need to have a fenced yard!

Lucy is trained to walk on a collar and leash.

She would love a quiet home where she’s the only dog and her person is home a lot.

She might seem shy at first, but once she warms up, she’ll love you forever!

If you want to adopt Daisy or any other pet, you can contact Pet Refuge at 574-231-1122.

You can also log onto their website, petrefuge.com.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Pet Vet: Presidential Pets

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By 16 News Now
By now, you know that Election Day is almost here. But what does that have to do with pets?

News

Saint Mary’s College launches sustainable farm

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Monica Murphy
Saint Mary’s College celebrated the launch of a new sustainable farm Friday.

News

Mothers of children lost to bus stop crashes share stories, hopes for future

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Tricia Sloma
National statistics show October and January are the deadliest months for children riding school buses.

Forecast

Hard Freeze Expected Tonight

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Meteorologist Mike Hoffman
FANTASTIC FALL WEATHER NEXT WEEK!!! Boy, after a fall that has been slightly colder than normal so far, it will be nice to get some mild weather in early November. It's sure looking like we get at least 6 straight days of 60+ degree high temperatures. And to go along with those temperatures, we're looking at lots of sunshine from Monday through Friday, and at least partly sunny skies next weekend. It doesn't get a whole lot better than that this time of the year. In the mean-time, though, we're looking at a hard freeze tonight, and the chance for lake-effect snow and rain showers on Sunday. I can't even rule out a bit of accumulation on the grass...

Latest News

News

WNDU Weather Forecast

Updated: 17 hours ago

News

South Bend receives grant to provide students with free internet

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Mark Peterson
The process of providing thousands of South Bend school students with free internet will begin on Monday of next week.

News

Mishawaka bakery selling newly-popular hot chocolate bombs

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Carly Miller
It’s that time of year when nothing sounds better than just cozying up with a cup of hot chocolate, and The Celtic Knot has a fun way for you to do that with their hot chocolate bombs.

News

Taking a look at voting in Berrien County ahead of Election Day

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Zach Horner
Berrien County is already seeing big numbers for absentee votes being cast.

News

‘Falling back’ amid the COVID-19 pandemic

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Lauren Moss
It’s once again time to “fall back” as daylight saving time comes to an end this weekend.

Lauren's Medical Moment

Medical Moment: Halloween eye dangers

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Some eye-catching Halloween beauty trends may cause more harm than good.