2nd Chance: Lucy

(WNDU) - This week in our 2nd Chance segment, we’re highlighting a dog from Pet Refuge.

Meet Lucy!

Lucy is a 5-year-old jack russell terrier.

She came to Pet Refuge with an old knee injury, so she doesn’t like to be held. But she loves pets and scratches!

She’s a sweet girl with a strong nose, so her new owners will need to have a fenced yard!

Lucy is trained to walk on a collar and leash.

She would love a quiet home where she’s the only dog and her person is home a lot.

She might seem shy at first, but once she warms up, she’ll love you forever!

If you want to adopt Daisy or any other pet, you can contact Pet Refuge at 574-231-1122.

You can also log onto their website, petrefuge.com.

