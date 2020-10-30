Advertisement

Taking a look at voting in Berrien County ahead of Election Day

By Zach Horner
Published: Oct. 30, 2020 at 5:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -We’re taking a look at absentee voting in Berrien County and hearing from party leaders about concerns they have going into Election Day.

Berrien County is already seeing big numbers for absentee votes being cast.

“I think we have to come back together as a country and respect each other," Peter Tortorello says. He is a volunteer with the Berrien County Democrats.

“There are many people out there that are absolutely adamant that they’re going election day and they’re going to make sure their vote counts," Larry Burghdoff with the Berrien County Republicans says.

Many Michiganders in Berrien County already making their vote count with big numbers of absentee votes already in.

“The clerks that we’ve talked to, that I’ve talked to, have indicated basically double," Burghdoff says.

Double or more; here are a few clerks we reached out to for the latest numbers in 2020 compared to 2016.

City of St. Joseph

-3,200 absentee ballots in 2020

-Around 2,700 returned

-1,259 sent in 2016

-1,223 returned

Buchanan Township

-1,300 absentee ballots in 2020

-1,111 returned

-322 sent in 2016

-310 returned

City of New Buffalo

-563 absentee ballots in 2020

-434 returned

-219 sent in 2016

-210 returned

Even with this high turnout Democrats in Berrien County fear voter suppression tactics.

“I’ve talked to so many people while I’ve been out canvassing that have called their clerk and said they would like to come out for early voting, and they say ‘oh no, you can vote on election day’. They don’t bother to get into the discussion about absentee voting in person," Tortorello says.

The GOP doesn’t agree.

“No, no, I’m sure there are areas in the country where that happens but I don’t believe that’s an issue here in Berrien County," Burghdoff says.

With election day just around the corner, time is ticking to cast your vote.

“Look at promises made and promises kept. Look at 27 months worth of accomplishments versus Biden’s 47 years of not doing much," Burghdoff adds.

“There’s a good man running, and there’s a man who we know has done many things that are questionable. What are your basic values, what do you say to your grandchildren?” Tortorello says.

According to the Michigan Secretary of State’s website, you’ll have until 8pm on election day to return that ballot to your clerks office.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.

