ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Elkhart police have arrested two suspects who are accused of robbing a man in a wheelchair.

Police say the robbery happened on June 29 at 418 W. Franklin St.

Felicia Ware and Antrell Omar have both been arrested on a robbery warrant after a brief chase.

Elkhart police announced the arrest Friday morning.

