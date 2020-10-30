Advertisement

South Bend’s fall ReLeaf program starts Monday

By 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 30, 2020 at 4:49 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - South Bend’s fall ReLeaf program starts Monday.

City crews are making two passes, collecting leaves from neighborhoods.

Leaves need to be raked to the tree lawn area of your yard by 6 a.m.

On your pickup date:

- Do not rake them into the street,

- Leaves need to be free of sticks, trash and other debris.

The program runs until Thursday, Dec. 3.

To find *your pick-up date, just visit the city’s website or call 311.

