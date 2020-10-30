Advertisement

South Bend receives grant to provide students with free internet

By Mark Peterson
Published: Oct. 30, 2020 at 6:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The process of providing thousands of South Bend school students with free internet will begin on Monday of next week.

That’s when parents at Coquillard and nine other schools can apply for a free mobile hot spot or a broadband subscription.

“The mobile hot spot is more for our families that have students in multiple households whereas the Comcast subscriptions are for students more in one household,” said enFocus Program Director Gillian Shaw. “A student might be working at mom’s house one day and then at gramma’s house the next day. Both places don’t have internet.”

The Citywide Classroom initiative is largely funded through a $1.8 million state grant.

Despite the current reliance on eLearning, about 30 percent of all South Bend students currently don’t have internet access at home.

“Some census tracts on the west side of South Bend have up to 80 percent of the people that live in those census tracts that don’t have access, reliable access to internet,” explained Patrick Stalvey, Chief Information Officer for the South Bend School Corporation. "Access has become more of a utility like water than something that is a fringe benefit in life.

I mean everything, when you think about it, is connected to the internet."

Families will receive free internet service for a period of 12 months.

To qualify, they must be eligible for free or reduced lunch, or qualify for unemployment benefits.

“We are rolling it out by processing applications by ten schools a week over three weeks in November, so the first ten schools start on Monday,” Shaw said.

It’s not the first attempt to close the digital divide but it is the most serious attempt.

“We’ve had WiFi busses out, we worked with the city and the library to provide access in those ways, we worked with local businesses to allow our students to sit outside or come inside or whatever is safe,” offered Stalvey. “Weve really had a wide array before this but they all required people for the most part to travel to a different place, and at the end of the day when they got home at night they were back in that form of isolation from the internet.”

