Advertisement

South Bend police impersonator tries to scam residents

.
.(MGN)
By 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 30, 2020 at 9:35 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - South Bend police are warning of a police impersonator who is trying to scam residents into sending money.

“While our officers and detectives make calls every day, they would NEVER pressure you into going to a bank or ATM to take out money,” the department said Friday.

From the South Bend Police Department:

SCAM ALERT: It has been brought to our attention that an unknown person has been impersonating some of our police officers at the South Bend Police Department.

They are calling individuals and scaring them into believing they have a warrant. Then, they are telling them it will all go away for a certain amount of money.

If you get a call like this, hang up immediately and call us at 574-235-9201 because it is a SCAM! You can also call Detective Pelletier at 574-235-7482.

While our officers and detectives make calls every day, they would NEVER pressure you into going to a bank or ATM to take out money.

PLEASE NOTE: You should ALWAYS be wary of unsolicited phone calls requesting and pressuring you to withdraw money, wire money or purchase prepaid cards or gift cards.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Halloween safety reminders

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
By Melissa Stephens
Halloween is Saturday, and first responders are giving safety reminders ahead of the holiday.

Indiana

Suspects arrested in robbery of man in wheelchair

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By 16 News Now
Police say the robbery happened on June 29 at 418 W. Franklin St.

News

A chill in the air Friday before warmer weather arrives for Halloween

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Meteorologist Kimberly Newman
High temperatures in the middle 40s. A strong northwest wind keeps us chilly into the holiday weekend.

News

Meteorologist Kimberly Newman WNDU 10-30-2020 First Alert Weather Forecast

Updated: 1 hour ago
High temperatures in the middle 40s. A strong northwest wind keeps us chilly into the holiday weekend.

Latest News

News

Meteorologist Kimberly Newman WNDU Winter Weather Outlook 10-30-2020

Updated: 1 hour ago
Winter Weather Outlook for 2020/2021

News

Boys & Girls Clubs of St. Joseph County holding campaign to help fund program

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Monica Murphy
Boys & Girls Clubs of St. Joseph County holding campaign to help fund program

News

Man arrested, charged in August homicide

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Police arrested a man in connection with an August homicide Thursday afternoon.

News

Fall fish run on St. Joseph River somewhat disappointing so far

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Mark Peterson
Anglers tell us the fall fish run on the St. Joseph River has been somewhat disappointing thus far.

First Alert Weather

Mike Hoffman’s Winter Outlook for 2020/2021

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Meteorologist Mike Hoffman
I will be watching things closely, and will have my final version on Monday, November 23rd.

News

K9 Luna is one lucky pup after bullet removed from leg

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Zach Horner
Police K-9 Luna has had a bullet removed from her leg and is expected to make a full recovery.