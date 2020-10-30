South Bend police impersonator tries to scam residents

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - South Bend police are warning of a police impersonator who is trying to scam residents into sending money.

“While our officers and detectives make calls every day, they would NEVER pressure you into going to a bank or ATM to take out money,” the department said Friday.

From the South Bend Police Department:

SCAM ALERT: It has been brought to our attention that an unknown person has been impersonating some of our police officers at the South Bend Police Department.

They are calling individuals and scaring them into believing they have a warrant. Then, they are telling them it will all go away for a certain amount of money.

If you get a call like this, hang up immediately and call us at 574-235-9201 because it is a SCAM! You can also call Detective Pelletier at 574-235-7482.

PLEASE NOTE: You should ALWAYS be wary of unsolicited phone calls requesting and pressuring you to withdraw money, wire money or purchase prepaid cards or gift cards.

