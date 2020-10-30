Officials investigating Benton Township shooting

Mich. (WNDU) - Officials in Benton Township are investigating a deadly shooting early this morning.

Officers were called to Baric Village Apartments after reports of shots fired.

When they arrived, they found a man with multiple gunshot wounds.

He was taken to the hospital.

Police later learned another victim was dropped off at the hospital, but later died.

Witnesses say the first victim was getting out of his car when several people started shooting.

Officers say there may be a third victim, but they have not been found.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.