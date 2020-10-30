Mishawaka bakery selling newly-popular hot chocolate bombs

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s that time of year when nothing sounds better than just cozying up with a cup of hot chocolate, and The Celtic Knot has a fun way for you to do that with their hot chocolate bombs.

The home bakery in Mishawaka has been in business for about 5 years, and it wasn’t until a customer asked them to make a hot chocolate bomb that they started selling the trendy treat.

“We just put it on our page, thought we would see if anyone wanted to try them out, and we had a huge response," The Celtic Knot Co-owner Sarah Laskowski said.

The bombs are a hollow ball of chocolate filled with hot chocolate mix and mini marshmallows.

When you pour hot water or milk over the bomb, it breaks open, releasing the chocolatey goodness inside.

“People with children, that’s fun to watch the kids watch the marshmallows pop out of it," The Celtic Knot Co-owner Peggy Laskowski said.

And the bombs aren’t just a hit with kids.

“We’ve had a lot of adults interested in it too. More than just, my kids would think this is fun, the adults think it’s awesome," Sarah said.

The mother-daughter duo has sold more than 500 of the bombs that come in a variety of flavors, and more orders keep rolling in.

“I kind of expected when COVID started that we weren’t going to have a lot of business for birthday cakes and things, but it was just the opposite," Peggy said.

You can place orders online or over the phone, and if you have an idea for a dessert, Peggy and Sarah say they are up for the challenge.

“We can pretty much do anything. If they give us a call or send us a message of what they are wanting, we can do some research and try to figure it out," Sarah said.

“It’s just so much fun to see people excited about something when they come over to pick up their bombs or their cake or their cookies or whatever they ordered. It’s just fun," Peggy said.

For more information about The Celtic Knot and how to get your hands on one of the hot chocolate bombs, click here to visit their Facebook page.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.