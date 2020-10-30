Advertisement

Michigan reports 3,168 more coronavirus cases, 11 deaths

Michigan health officials reported 3,168 more coronavirus cases and 11 more deaths on Friday.
By 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 30, 2020 at 4:43 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WNDU) - Michigan health officials reported 3,168 more coronavirus cases and 11 more deaths on Friday.

There have been 7,309 deaths and 174,388 confirmed cases throughout the state.

Thursday: 41** more coronavirus deaths, 3,675* more cases reported. (*Note on daily counts (10/29/20): Statewide network connectivity issues delayed today’s data pull past the 10AM cutoff. This resulted in some cases that would have normally been counted in tomorrow’s totals being included today. **The deaths announced today includes 22 deaths identified during a Vital Records review. See cumulative data page for more information.)

Wednesday: 18 more coronavirus deaths, 3,271 more cases reported.

Tuesday: 28* more coronavirus deaths, 2,367 more cases reported. (*The deaths announced include 8 identified during a Vital Records review.)

Monday: 29 more coronavirus deaths, 3,881* more cases reported. (*Note on cases (10/26/20): Today’s daily case count represents new referrals of confirmed cases to the MDSS since Saturday, October 24.  Over the two days, Sunday and Monday, the average number of new confirmed cases is ~1940 per day.)

Berrien County has had 83 (+2) deaths and 2,978 (+76) confirmed and probable cases.

Cass County has had 24 (+0) deaths and 1,073 (+19) confirmed and probable cases.

St. Joseph County has had 23 (+0) deaths and 1,326 (+24) confirmed and probable cases.

You can find much more information at michigan.gov/coronavirus.

