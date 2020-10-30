Medical Moment: Halloween eye dangers

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Some eye-catching Halloween beauty trends may cause more harm than good.

What to be aware of next, in today’s Medical Moment.

With Halloween coming up, people are looking to get their costumes ready.

Whether it’s showing off vampire-looking red contacts, glittery lashes, or the timeless cat-eye, do these products hurt your eyes?

And can they cause a lifetime of damage?

Martie Salt has the answers.

Experts also recommend changing your makeup products often.

Replace your mascara, eyeliners and eyeshadows at least every three months.

If you get an eye infection, throw it all away and begin with a new set.

Be sure to wash makeup brushes at least once a week with diluted baby shampoo.

