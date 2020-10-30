Man charged with murder of 3-year-old Kardie Rose Weathersby

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A man has been charged with murder in the death of Kardie Rose Weathersby, a 3-year-old girl who died from blunt force trauma after being dropped off at a South Bend emergency room.

Trevion Dawon Shaver, 21, was charged Friday with murder (a felony) and aggravated battery (a level 1 felony).

The sentencing range for murder is 45 to 65 years. The sentencing range for a level 1 felony is 20 to 40 years.

Shaver is currently in custody in custody in Kentwood, Michigan, on unrelated matters.

Kardie was dropped off at Memorial Hospital on Oct. 13 just before 1 a.m. She died two days later.

Shaver is Kardie’s father, according to the girl’s mom.

From charging documents:

At about 12:50 AM on October 13, 2020 a man drove up to the emergency entrance to Memorial Hospital, South Bend, and motioned for help from staff. Staff responded to his vehicle where they found an unresponsive child, later identified as K.W., age 3. As soon as medical staff had the child clear of the vehicle, having said little to nothing, the man drove away. Medical staff quickly attended to the child but initial assessments revealed that the child had sustained very serious head injuries that were manifesting neurologically. K.W. died on October 15th without ever regaining consciousness.

Shortly after Kardie was dropped off at the hospital, her mother V.W. arrived at the hospital. V.W. told officers and medical staff that K.W. was under the care and supervision of K.W.'s father, Trevion SHAVER, for most of the last several days. The last time V.W. had seen K.W. was at about 11:00 PM on the 12th of October. K.W. was tired but otherwise seemed ok. At about 1 AM on the 13th, SHAVER called V.W. to tell her that K.W. was at the hospital and she should go check on her, without a clear explanation as to what had happened or what K.W.'s condition was. At various times SHAVER explained to V.W. and others that he had sprayed Bactine on K.W.'s skin and she had an allergic reaction, or that after K.W. wet herself he tried to give her a bath, but she went limp and hit her head on the bathtub, or that she fell out of a car. SHAVER also told V.W. that he had gone, “overboard” in disciplining K.W.

A forensic pathologist examined K.W. at autopsy and determined that she died of a brain injury due to blunt force trauma, and that her death was a homicide. The pathologist determined that the fatal injuries were sustained during the time period which V.W. and other witnesses state that K.W. was under SHAVER’S care.

