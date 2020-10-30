Advertisement

Indiana reports 3,000-plus new COVID-19 cases for 2nd day

Indiana is reporting more than 3,000 new coronavirus cases for the second straight day as the state’s new COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations continued to surge.
By 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 30, 2020 at 2:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Indiana is reporting more than 3,000 new coronavirus cases for the second straight day as the state’s new COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations continued to surge.

The 3,205 new infections the Indiana State Department of Health reported Friday came one day after the state agency reported 3,649 new infections.

The cases reported Thursday set a daily high of newly reported cases of COVID-19 and were the first time Indiana had recorded more than 3,000 positive coronavirus cases in one day.

The state agency also reported 26 newly recorded COVID-19 deaths, raising the state’s pandemic death toll to 4,286, including confirmed and presumed coronavirus infections.

(WNDU) - Indiana health officials are reporting 3,205 more coronavirus cases and 26 more deaths on Friday.

Indiana’s 7-day positivity rate is 7.6%. (Positivity - All Tests: This method of calculating positivity rate is based on all positive test results and all tests processed.)

At least 4,050 Hoosiers have died from the coronavirus as of Friday, and there have been at least 175,893 positive cases throughout the state since the start of the pandemic.

Thursday: 33 more coronavirus deaths and 3,649 more cases were reported.

Wednesday: 33 more coronavirus deaths and 2,587 more cases were reported.

Tuesday: 51 more coronavirus deaths and 2,062 more cases were reported.

Monday: 13 more coronavirus deaths and 2,009 more cases were reported.

Sunday: 12 more coronavirus deaths and 2,175 more cases were reported.

Saturday: 24 more coronavirus deaths and 2,765 more cases were reported.

St. Joseph County has had 10,092 (+164) cases and 181 (+0) deaths.

Elkhart County has had 9,783 (+186) cases and 148 (+2) deaths.

LaPorte County has had 2,488 (+74) cases and 67 (+0) deaths.

Kosciusko County has had 2,195 (+40) cases and 29 (+0) deaths.

Marshall County has had 1,549 (+29) cases and 30 (+0) deaths.

LaGrange County has had 851 (+9) cases and 15 (+0) deaths.

Starke County has had 492 (+10) cases and 9 (+0) deaths.

Fulton County has had 415 (+10) cases and 10 (+1) deaths.

Pulaski County has had 187 (+1) cases and 4 (+0) deaths.

The latest information can be found on the Indiana State Department of Health’s COVID-19 dashboard at coronavirus.in.gov.

