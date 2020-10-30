Hard Freeze Expected Tonight

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - FANTASTIC FALL WEATHER NEXT WEEK!!! Boy, after a fall that has been slightly colder than normal so far, it will be nice to get some mild weather in early November. It’s sure looking like we get at least 6 straight days of 60+ degree high temperatures. And to go along with those temperatures, we’re looking at lots of sunshine from Monday through Friday, and at least partly sunny skies next weekend. It doesn’t get a whole lot better than that this time of the year. In the mean-time, though, we’re looking at a hard freeze tonight, and the chance for lake-effect snow and rain showers on Sunday. I can’t even rule out a bit of accumulation on the grass...

Tonight: Clearing and cold with a hard freeze likely by morning. Low: 28, Wind: Becoming Calm

Saturday: Lots of sunshine with a breezy and milder afternoon. High: 54, Wind: S 9-18

Saturday night: Breezy and cold with a dry evening. A chance for a shower overnight. Low: 35

Sunday: Windy and cold with lake-effect snow and rain showers at times. High: 39

