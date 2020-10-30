Halloween safety reminders

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Halloween is Saturday, and first responders are giving safety reminders ahead of the holiday.

Dave Cherrone, Clay Fire Marshal, says parents should check the ingredients on any face paint or makeup their kids put on. Harsh chemicals in the makeup can cause allergic reactions.

Hair spray dyes are highly flammable, so it’s important to avoid being near any type of flames when using it.

And costume masks do not count as a face mask, so Cherrone recommends that kids wear both.

“One of the things that should be completely different is not having just a big bowl of candy for everybody to grab into, putting them in either separate containers or having it divided to begin with,” Cherrone said.

Having plenty of hand sanitizer is also important.

Cherrone also says your child should have reflective gear on while trick or treating, especially at nighttime.

