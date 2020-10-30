‘Falling back’ amid the COVID-19 pandemic

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s once again time to “fall back” as daylight saving time comes to an end this weekend.

The time change in any normal year can be a tough adjustment.

But how will it affect the millions of people working and learning from home amid the pandemic?

Our Lauren Moss spoke to Dr. Bob Cassady of the South Bend Clinic for ways to safely “fall back” this year.

Lauren: Let’s talk about the effect of time change as the days are already feeling longer, colder and darker. With Daylight Saving ending this weekend, I can’t help but think about the millions of people working and learning from home amid the pandemic.

Dr. Bob: In a year when we don’t have a global pandemic, moving into the winter with less sunlight, shorter days you know more time when it’s dark outside, it can be difficult for many people. There are things like seasonal affective disorder or what we call “winter depression” which we know a lot about. There’s theories that even sunlight helps our mood and when we don’t have sunlight, it makes us feel depressed. So I do think this is a year where it can be even more difficult as all of us are under strain and have been for the last 6-8 months and now we are just adding on, changes in the weather which makes everything even more difficult.

Lauren: What can people do to prevent these problems?

Dr. Bob: As always, it’s important to remember good health measures. If you are sleeping well, there’s some thought that you want to have your own day and night where you have light exposure up to the time when you go to bed and then you don’t have any light exposure for a certain amount of time each day. Avoid blue light, like your phone, computer or TV for an hour or so before you go to bed., because those lights will sort of wake you up. Other things that are important to do are to go outside and walk and exercise, even if it’s a cloudy day.

Lauren: When should you see your doctor?

Dr. Bob: When you start to have trouble functioning at home and at work. When you find you can’t sleep, you are not performing well at work, if you have strained relationships, you are feeling sad, etc. then maybe you are developing more depressive symptoms. Winter Depression does respond very well to treatment either with an anti-depressant medication or getting a light that you can use daily, or even doing some counseling. If you feel like you are struggling, reach out to your doctor. There’s a lot we can do for you.

Lauren: Great advice there. As always, Dr. Bob thank you for your time.

Dr. Bob: You are welcome Lauren, good to see you.

And a reminder, daylight saving time ends at 2 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 1.

