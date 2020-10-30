Advertisement

Concord cancels sectional game vs. Adams over coronavirus concerns

By Megan Smedley
Published: Oct. 30, 2020 at 6:43 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
DUNLAP, Ind. (WNDU) - The Concord Minutemen have forfeited their game against John Adams Friday night over coronavirus concerns.

Head Coach Craig Koehler tells 16 News Now they had to cancel the game to be as safe as possible and to protect both team and the community.

He says many of his players would not have been available to play.

This game was actually supposed to be our Monteith’s Best One Spotlight Game of the Week.

When we spoke to Koehler yesterday, he told us about their issues but was confident kids would be able to step up.

In fact, ‘step up' had been the motto of the Minutemen all season long.

But after another situation came up today, the Minutemen would have been out of roughly 20-25 players forcing them to make a very tough decision.

“It never got to the point of the football part of it, honestly like can we play the game? It never got to that point,” Koehler said. “The decision was pretty clear cut. We couldn’t be confident in saying that we had taken care of this issue before we played the game tonight. It would not have been the right thing to do to play for anyone involved int he game. Our kids. Their kids. It wasn’t it wasn’t it just wasn’t going to happen it wasn’t feasible.”

He also says that a majority of their seniors would have been impacted.

Koehler says he had to tell the team on a video message in their app, just showing that it’s a sign of the times that we are in.

He says the feeling of ending their season this way is hard to describe.

“It’s so weird,” Koehler said. “You’re almost numb you know.It’s very difficult though. I don’t want to misrepresent and our kids and how we’re feeling but it’s just different and unique. It’s a very difficult situation. Our program is bigger than this pandemic, I know that. What we stand for and what we try to teach our kids and what we stand for, we’re not perfect by any stretch but I do know that we have men of integrity leading our kids. We have good kids. We’re going to move forward and we will certainly when the time is right. Now is not the time but we will certainly be looking forward to 21 and that’s the only way you can approach it.”

The game will not be made up.

John Adams will advance to the Sectional Championship next week against the winner of Mishawaka/Goshen.

Sports

