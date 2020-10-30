Advertisement

Boys & Girls Clubs of St. Joseph County holding campaign to help fund program

By Monica Murphy
Published: Oct. 29, 2020 at 11:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Boys & Girls Clubs of St. Joseph County are kicking off a campaign next month to help raise money for a new program.

This local non-profit usually only offers after school programming, but CEO Jacqueline Kronk said they had to make some changes during this pandemic.

A couple of months ago, they launched a new eLearning program to help working families.

The program costs nearly $400,000.

“That is a big hit for us as an organization and we are working hard to help reduce that expense and making sure we are standing whole at the end of this; and continuing to serve just as many kids as possible," Kronk said.

Kronk said she wants all kids to continue feeling valued, seen and supported during this challenging time.

“Our community, as is the nation, are facing lots of problems, but the people facing it the most are those at the end of the economic cycle; those from vulnerable families,” said Chairman and CEO of First Source Bank Chris Murphy.

To help offset some of the added costs, the organization is kicking off a campaign during the month of November.

The First Source Bank Foundation has already stepped in to help.

“They have allowed us a one-hundred thousand dollar two to one matching grant and we are so incredibly grateful for that," Kronk said.

“I believe I owe it to those who come after me to help them get the chance that I have gotten. I am passionate about helping children, particularly those who are left behind, access education, get it and get the benefits of that," Murphy said.

“It is critical that we are responding to that need and we are just unbelievably grateful to First Source and to the Murphy family for continuing to support us for years," Kronk said.

If you would like to donate, head to their website.

