Biden and Obama coming to Flint for drive-in event

MGN
MGN(KKTV)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Oct. 30, 2020 at 10:49 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Former President Barack Obama and former Vice President Joe Biden will be in Flint on Saturday.

They are planning to take part in a drive-in event around 1:45 p.m. at an undisclosed location. The event is closed to the public, but will be livestreamed on the Biden-Harris campaign website.

Obama and Biden plan to discuss bringing Americans together to address the crises facing the county. They plan to encourage voters to cast a ballot in Tuesday’s election.

Afterward, Obama and Biden will travel south to Detroit for a similar drive-in event beginning around 5:30 p.m.

